Arsenal better off out the Champions League - Ian Wright

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes it could prove to be a major advantage in the race for the Premier League title if Arsene Wenger's men are eliminated from the Champions League.

The Gunners find themselves in a difficult position in Group F with no points from two games and a double header against leaders Bayern Munich coming up.

Wright though feels it would not necessarily be a disaster if they don't make it out of the group stages, as it would give them an edge over their domestic rivals.

"We all saw with Liverpool a couple of seasons ago how not being in Europe at all can really boost your chances," Wright wrote in his column for The Sun.

"Playing a day later than most of your rivals means you're playing catch-up all the time - and then there is all the travel and demands of the European games themselves.

"If winning the Premier League comes at the expense of no European football at all, I'll take it every day of the week."

Arsenal host Bayern at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, before they resume domestic action at home to Everton on Saturday.

They sit second on the Premier League table with 19 points from nine games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.