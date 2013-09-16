Arsenal boost as Giroud fit for Marseille clash

Olivier Giroud limped off late in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League on Saturday, raising concerns the club's only striker would be sidelined.

But the Frenchman said he would be available for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League opener against Marseille in a huge boost for an Arsenal side who have a lengthy injury list, including Santi Cazorla and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"It is not bad actually, not as bad as I first feared. I got a kick earlier in the game but no-one was near me when I did it this time," Giroud said.



"I tried to connect with the ball a little bit too early and I caught my foot in the grass. I twisted my ankle but fortunately it is nothing major.

"I am OK, (I'm) sure I will be fine (for the Marseille clash)."

Giroud, who has scored four Premier League goals this season, said his form was the best it has been since he joined Arsene Wenger's team in June last year.

"This is the best run I have had since I joined Arsenal and I think it is also my best form too," he said.

"And now that we have our new player (Mesut Ozil), it can get even better.

"We knew all about (Ozil's) quality but when you are out there on the pitch, playing with him, he is even better.

"He is always looking for opening and sees things so early while his first touch is simply amazing. You can see immediately that he is going to make this team better.

"But let's face it, with his quality, he would make any team in the world better."