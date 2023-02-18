Arsenal boost title hopes by beating Aston Villa with goals in 93rd and 98th minutes
Arsenal looked like they would have to settle for a point at Villa Park, but claimed all three thanks to two goals deep in added time
Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League after snatching victory against Aston Villa with two goals in added time in a thrilling 4-2 comeback on Saturday.
The Gunners had dropped eight points in their previous three fixtures and dropped to second in the Premier League after defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.
And it looked like there would be more disappointment for Mikel Arteta's side in this one as they went in 2-1 down at half-time and later seemed set to claim just a point as the scores were level on 90 minutes.
But in an extraordinary period of stoppage time, Arsenal scored two goals to claim an astonishing 4-2 win.
In the 93rd minute, goalkeeper Emi Martinez scored an own goal against his former club as Jorginho's powerful drive from distance hit the crossbar, rebounded off his body and went in.
And in the 98th minute, Martinez went forward in search of a late leveller from a corner and Gabriel Martinelli was left with an open goal on a breakaway attack for the Gunners.
Arsenal's win sees them reclaim top spot ahead of Manchester City's game at Nottingham Forest.
If Pep Guardiola's side win that one, they will return to the summit on goal difference, albeit with one more match played.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
