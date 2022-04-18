Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette gives controversial interview to confirm his imminent exit – and fans are raging

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has upset Arsenal fans across social media by claiming he "misses" playing in the Champions League and is in talks with plenty of other sides

Arsenal captains and controversy: they're bedfellows, aren't they? Alexandre Lacazette is the latest to have cheesed off the Gunners faithful with exit comments.

Mikel Arteta's side slumped to a third consecutive defeat this weekend away to midtable Southampton, after dreary losses to Brighton and Crystal Palace in recent weeks. Stand-in captain Lacazette – granted the armband when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the honour in December – was absent via illness.

But that hasn't stopped the French striker from starting a new week by upsetting his own fans with an interview in which he has all but confirmed he will leave this summer. 

"I am in discussions with a lot of clubs," Lacazette told Canal Plus, who has been heavily linked with a return to Lyon – who Arsenal signed the forward from back in 2017.

"I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left," the 29-year-old confirmed, adding "I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close. Lyon know that I am free, they have to come with a proposal.

"I want to play in Europe, it’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it. It’s a little more complicated, nothing is impossible in life, but it’s a little more complicated."

Arsenal fans have since taken to social media to lambast their striker over the interview, with many claiming that the striker has not been playing at a Champions League level this season.

Lacazette has four goals all season, two of them coming from the penalty spot. 

Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, while Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move this summer, too.

Florian Grillitsch has been talked about in relation to a move, a Premier League right-back has been linked, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Ruben have both been touted for Emirates transfers. In terms of outgoings, there are reports linking key defender Gabriel with a departure to Barcelona this summer.

Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.

