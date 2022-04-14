Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta given boost in the race for huge new midfield signing

Arsenal have a clear path one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe.

That's according to Calciomercato, who say that PSG have cooled their interest in Lyon star Lucas Paqueta. The Parisiens' Ligue 1 rivals are apparently demanding far too much money for the deal.

That leaves Arsenal as the highest-profile team interested in the Brazilian, who has become one of Lyon's most important players since joining from AC Milan. An attack-minded No.8, the 24-year-old is rumoured to be high up on Mikel Arteta's shortlist to form a midfield trio with Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have been reduced to the bare bones since loaning out Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January, with just Partey, Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny as available midfielders to choose from.

It's likely that new blood will be arriving in north London this summer, with players as varied as Ruben Neves, Youri Tielemans and River Plate star Enzo Fernandez all linked with moves.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arteta is also said to be on the lookout for attackers, with the Gunners losing both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to their contract expiries, too.

Paqueta is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt.

