Arsenal report: Gunners eye Florian Grillitsch – but they aren’t the only club interested
Arsenal are not the only Premier League side keen on the Austria international
Arsenal are considering a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch this summer, according to reports.
The Austria international is out of contract on June 30 and is expected to leave the Bundesliga club.
Grillitsch, who has spent his whole career to date in German football, is keeping his options open.
Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his options in the engine room ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Arsenal recently lost Thomas Partey to injury and have struggled to replace the Ghana international.
Grillitsch's versatility - he can also fill at centre-back if required - appeals to Arteta, who wants more strength in depth.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Grillitsch is on Arsenal's transfer wishlist for the summer.
However, Leeds and Newcastle have also shown an interest in the Austrian, while he is rumoured to have admirers in La Liga too.
The absence of a transfer fee means Arsenal are likely to face stiff competition for Grillitsch, who has made 18 league appearances this term.
"I am expecting so, yes," Arteta said recently when asked if he anticipated a busy summer at the Emirates Stadium.
"I think both competitions [the Champions League and Europa League] require a much larger squad because the amount of games you play is much bigger in both, so I don’t think [which you qualify for] makes a lot of difference or changes a lot.
"If you can financially afford it and we don’t have to do the turnaround in the squad that we’ve had to do, if you ask me what I want it’s 22 outfield players and three goalkeepers.
"You have to come a long way in the aspects that you see on the pitch, it’s a lot of things that have to be put in place, and that takes time."
Arsenal return to action against Southampton on Saturday, before a trip to Chelsea on Wednesday night.
