Arsenal complete record deal for Lacazette

Arsenal have completed the signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, reportedly for a club-record fee.

The 26-year-old's long-awaited arrival was officially announced on Wednesday, the striker signing a long-term deal after the Gunners paid a fee believed to be in the region of €60million.

That sum outstrips the €44m Arsenal paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

"The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes." Arsenal said in a brief statement.

Lacazette arrives on the back of his most prolific season, scoring 37 goals in 45 games across all competitions as Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

The forward had looked set to join up with France international team-mate Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid earlier in the off-season, but the upholding of a transfer ban for the LaLiga club forced an end to negotiations.

His arrival at Emirates Stadium may well pave the way for Olivier Giroud to leave, though the striker has expressed a desire to stay despite being linked to Marseille, West Ham and Everton.

Lacazette has 11 France caps and made 275 appearances for Lyon.