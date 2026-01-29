Tottenham begin talks for Leon Goretzka, as director calls links 'legitimate': report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have begun talks for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Spurs have already signed one midfielder this window, bringing in former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid man Conor Gallagher on a long-term contract.

But after progressing in the Champions League earlier this week, manager Thomas Frank wants to add further bodies to his squad and is now eyeing a move for the 30-year-old Germany international.

Goretzka has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, most notably with links regarding Manchester United and Arsenal.

But with less than six months left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, it is unclear whether Vincent Kompany sees a future for the tenacious midfielder, who has started 15 Bundesliga games so far this term.

Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Vincent Kompany (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, Frank is assessing whether the Lilywhites could make a late move for the former Schalke man, who is also liked by sides in Serie A.

Longo claims Tottenham are in contact with Roof, the agency that manages the Bayern Munich player, as relayed by SportsWitness over the past 24 hours.

Bayern beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with sporting director Max Eberl asked about Goretzka’s situation at present. When asked whether Goretzka could stay until the end of this season, he said: “So far, yes."

Sky in Germany then stated: ‘The sporting director called Goretzka’s considerations for a move abroad “legitimate” because his contract expires in the summer.’

Eberl explained further that 'no decisions have been made yet' as to whether the six-time German champions stays with the club in 2026.

What did Vincent Kompany say about Leon Goretzka's future?

Vincent Kompany has discussed Goretzka's possible exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kompany is another who has been outspoken about the need to discuss contracts with several of his current squad members.

Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry and Raphaël Guerreiro are all heading towards exits this summer as it stands, with the Bayern boss admitting fresh conversations need to be had.

“I know that I have to get up early tomorrow and then have a conversation with Max or Christoph at some point – that we need to discuss the squad.”