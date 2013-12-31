Arsenal concerns as injury list grows

Midfield duo Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil were already ruled out after the pair missed Sunday's 1-0 victory at Newcastle with thigh and shoulder issues respectively.

And full-back Kieran Gibbs (calf) and striker Olivier Giroud (ankle) are now due to miss out against managerless Cardiff, while midfielder Jack Wilshere and winger Theo Walcott are also doubtful.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said: "We lost Gibbs with a calf strain. (There is) uncertainty with Wilshere and Walcott.

"Ramsey will be out for three weeks and Ozil saw a specialist last night. I'm waiting to see the report.

"Giroud picked up an ankle injury against Newcastle."

The news will come as a further blow to Wenger, who is already without long-term absentees Abou Diaby, Yaya Sanogo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Frenchman will be keen for sidelined players to return to action as soon as possible, with the Cardiff game quickly followed by a third round FA Cup tie with rivals Tottenham on Saturday.