Arsenal confirm Diaby departure

Injury-plagued midfielder Abou Diaby has left Arsenal following a decade of service to the club, with his contract having expired.

The 29-year-old had been challenged by manager Arsene Wenger to prove his fitness in order to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium, but has been unable to do so.

During his time in England, the France international - capped 16 times - was ravaged by injuries and made only 180 appearances, spending the majority of the past two campaigns out with various problems.

Arsenal also announced the release of academy quartet Jack Jebb, Austin Lipman, Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill and Josh Vickers.

A brief statement read: "Arsenal would like to take this opportunity to thank Abou, Jack, Austin, Brandon and Josh for their contribution to the club and to wish them well for the future."