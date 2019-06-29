Arsenal make contact over Real Madrid attacker - report

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about the status of Dani Ceballos, with a view to bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Real Madrid midfielder isn't in Zinedine Zidane's plans as the Frenchman attempts to overhaul his side, leading to a queue of clubs showing interest.

One thing that will encourage Arsenal is the likelihood of Madrid letting Ceballos leave on loan.

Arsenal's current transfer budget all but rules out a permanent move for Ceballos this summer. However, despite Zidane not rating him, Real Madrid's leaders are reluctant to let him leave permanently. A loan may make sense for both parties.

Spanish journalist Miguel Angel Diaz has already claimed that Arsenal, along with north London rivals Spurs, are the "best placed clubs" to complete the deal. Now it seems that Arsenal are pulling ahead.

NOW READ

The 7 highest capped England U-21 players - and what happened to them

5 big Premier League games to watch out for in 2019/20