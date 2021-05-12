Arsenal edge Chelsea to keep top four race alive

Chelsea failed to take a step towards securing a top four spot as they suffered a 1-0 home against London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea started the brighter of the two sides and were handed a glorious chance in the opening minutes as Pablo Mari was caught on his heels allowing Kai Havertz to pinch the ball off him and bare down on goal. The German international, however, smashed his effort over the bar with only Bernd Leno to beat.

The Blues looked good in possession until a moment of madness at the back gave Arsenal the lead with 16 minutes gone. Jorginho’s misplaced backpass was kept out of the net by Kepa, but Aubameyang was at hand to gather the rebound and set up Emile Smith-Rowe to net the opener.

The Gunners then proceeded to sit back and allow Chelsea the ball and despite Tuchel’s men knocking it around nicely they were struggling to break downs Arsenal’s low block.

1-0 to Arsenal at the break.

The game quickly settled back into the same pattern as the end of the first with both teams starved of any chances on goal.

Chelsea struck the post twice in the matter of moments in the final minute of normal time but in the end Arsenal maanaged to survive the late onslaught and held on for a massive three points.