Arsenal eight points clear in Premier League after rampant derby win at Tottenham

Arsenal have moved eight points clear of champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League following a rampant 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

City were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in their own derby at Old Trafford on Saturday and that gave the Gunners the chance to extend their lead on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead following an embarrassing own goal by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when the French international let the ball spin off him and into the net from a Bukayo Saka cross.

Thomas Partey almost made it 2-0 with a thunderous volley against the crossbar later in the half, but Martin Odegaard did extend Arsenal's lead with a wonderful low finish past Lloris and inside the post from outside the box after 36 minutes.

Tottenham always seem to play their best football in the second half of games under Antonio Conte and the home side did improve dramatically after the break, but Arsenal weathered the storm and Aaron Ramsdale made a super save to deny Sessegnon with his toe.

Spurs sent on Richarlison and changed their formation later in the game, but could not find a way through as Arsenal held firm to claim the three points which move them eight ahead of Manchester City and nine beyond Newcastle in third and Manchester United in fourth.

Meanwhile, Tottenham stay in fifth but are now five points off the top four and Conte's side have played one more fixture than United. Newcastle, like Spurs, have also played 19 games.