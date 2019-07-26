Arsenal ready €40m bid for Brazilian who sees Gunners as first choice – report

Everton has been heavily linked with Arsenal this summer as they look to add some pace and trickery to their wide areas.

The apppointment of ex-'Invincible' Edu as technical director is said to have helped Arsenal's chances of signing the Brazilian.

Now UOL Sport claim that the Gunners are preparing a bid worth €40 million for the the attacker.

Napoli are also reportedly interested, but have yet to make a formal apporach.

Regardless, the report reiterates that Everton 'prefers to play for Arsenal'.

“Every day we have some sign that some proposal will arrive. But so far we don’t have any,” said Duda Kroeff, Gremio’s vice-president.

“The management doesn’t have much work with him. He’s a great player and boy. A wonderful person. And his agent has been behaving very well. He’s calm.

"Like every player, he has a dream of playing in Europe, but he’s always willing and really likes to wear the Gremio shirt. He’s in no hurry to leave.”

Everton, 23, enjoyed an impressive Copa America, and was awarded man of the match in the final where Brazil ran out victors.

