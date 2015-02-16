Arsenal to face United or Preston in FA Cup quarters

Arsene Wenger's side have been in fine form in the 2014-15 competition, beating last season's final opponents Hull City, Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Middlesbrough on Sunday with little fuss, though a home defeat to Louis van Gaal's men already this term will keep them sharp, as will the threat of an upset if they face Preston.

Liverpool's quest to help Steven Gerrard see off his Anfield career with a Wembley final appearance goes on at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Gerrard, set to leave for LA Galaxy in July, will turn 35 on the day of the final and many of his team-mates have already discussed wanting to secure the trophy as a fitting send-off to the midfielder.

Blackburn displayed their credentials on the weekend, however, comfortably seeing off top-flight Stoke City 4-1 at Ewood Park - Josh King's hat-trick headlining the win.

At least one Football League team is guaranteed a trip to Wembley in the semi-finals as Bradford City, the lowest ranked remaining side in the competitions, will welcome Reading to Valley Parade after beating Chelsea and Sunderland to progress to the last eight.

Bradford reached the League Cup final in 2013 and the League One outfit boast a proud record of having never lost at home in a cup competition under manager - and former Reading fan favourite - Phil Parkinson, a sequence that was extended to 12 matches following a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday

The remaining ties sees Villa Park play host to a Midlands derby as Aston Villa and West Brom renew rivalries.

The ties will take place over the weekend of March 7/8.