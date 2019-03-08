Arsenal fined over pitch invader and late kick-off in Europa League clash with Qarabag

UEFA has fined Arsenal 15,000 euros (£13,000) for a late kick-off and a pitch invasion in the Europa League group-stage game at home to Qarabag on December 13, European football’s governing body has announced.

The Premier League side won the match 1-0 to complete a straightforward 4-0 aggregate win over the side from Azerbaijan.

A solitary pitch invader interrupted the match at the Emirates carrying the flag of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been central to conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while live reports of what was a low-key and otherwise forgettable game suggest it kicked off at least a minute late.

The north London side has since progressed to the competition’s last 16, but must overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit when they host Rennes next week if they are to go any further.