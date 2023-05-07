Arsenal keep Premier League title hopes alive with 2-0 win at Newcastle

Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 at St. James' Park on Sunday to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League alive.

The Gunners started the day four points behind Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side beat Leeds 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday, with both teams having played 34 games.

Mikel Arteta's side were away to third-placed Newcastle on Sunday in what looked like a tough fixture, with the Magpies having thrashed Tottenham 6-1 recently and scored 13 goals in their last three matches.

But Arsenal fared much better than their north London rivals and took the lead through captain Martin Odegaard after 14 minutes.

An own goal from Fabian Schar extended the Gunners' lead with 19 minutes remaining and Arteta's side are now just a point behind City in the table, having played one more match than the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal are at home to Brighton next weekend, before a trip to Nottingham Forest the following weekend and then a meeting with Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on the final Sunday of the season on May 28th.

City, meanwhile, are away from home in three of their remaining four fixtures: at Everton, Brighton and Brentford. The champions' other game is at home to Chelsea, while they are also in action twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in that time.