Arsenal keep Premier League title hopes on track with narrow win at Leicester
Gabriel Martinelli's goal gave Arsenal a narrow win at Leicester on Saturday and saw the Gunners keep their title hopes on track
Arsenal have kept their Premier League title hopes very much on track by beating Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.
Gabriel Martinelli's goal early in the second half proved the difference between the two teams on Saturday, with the Brazilian converting in the 46th minute after he was set up by January signing Leandro Trossard.
Martinelli slotted in from a tight angle following Trossard's clever nutmeg pass and Mikel Arteta's side rarely looked troubled against a Leicester side that managed only one shot and not a single effort on target all afternoon.
Earlier, Trossard thought he had given Arsenal the lead as he hit a curler from outside the area into the corner, but his effort was ruled out by VAR following a foul on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build-up.
That did not look like a clear or obvious error and Arsenal could also count themselves extremely unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty after Harry Souttar pulled Bukayo Saka to the ground in the first half.
Nevertheless, the Gunners take all three points to move five clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, with 24 matches played apiece.
Champions City are in action against Bournemouth later on Saturday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.