Arsenal keep Premier League title hopes on track with narrow win at Leicester

Arsenal have kept their Premier League title hopes very much on track by beating Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli's goal early in the second half proved the difference between the two teams on Saturday, with the Brazilian converting in the 46th minute after he was set up by January signing Leandro Trossard.

Martinelli slotted in from a tight angle following Trossard's clever nutmeg pass and Mikel Arteta's side rarely looked troubled against a Leicester side that managed only one shot and not a single effort on target all afternoon.

Earlier, Trossard thought he had given Arsenal the lead as he hit a curler from outside the area into the corner, but his effort was ruled out by VAR following a foul on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build-up.

That did not look like a clear or obvious error and Arsenal could also count themselves extremely unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty after Harry Souttar pulled Bukayo Saka to the ground in the first half.

Nevertheless, the Gunners take all three points to move five clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, with 24 matches played apiece.

Champions City are in action against Bournemouth later on Saturday.