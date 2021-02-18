Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry to go head-to-head for Bournemouth job - report

Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are two of the leading contenders to be Bournemouth’s next manager, according to reports.

The Cherries sacked Jason Tindall earlier this month after a run of just one win in eight Championship matches.

Jonathan Woodgate is currently in charge of the club on a caretaker basis, but he is not expected to land the job full-time.

Patrick Vieira has been linked with the position over the last couple of weeks, and Henry has now emerged as a contender.

According to talkSPORT , the two Arsenal icons could be set to go head-to-head for the job at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are desperate to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last term.

Vieira and Henry are both thought to be front-runners to land the role, but former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is also in contention.

Vieira, who was once tipped as a contender to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss, has been out of work since leaving Nice last year.

The former midfielder previously spent two seasons at the helm of MLS side New York City.

Henry is currently working in MLS as manager of Canadian outfit CF Montreal, a position he has held since November 2019.

Arsenal’s all-time record goalscorer was previously sacked by Monaco after just 20 games in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

Bournemouth want to hold talks with Henry over the vacant role at the Vitality Stadium, but it is not clear who the club’s first choice is.

Meanwhile, caretaker boss Woodgate says he is not thinking about anything beyond Bournemouth’s next game.

“You just want to win as many games as you can," he told Sky Sports . "If we're in charge for QPR [on Saturday], we're in charge for QPR. I don't know what's happening yet - I'll speak to the board of directors."

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?