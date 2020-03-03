Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess - an asterisk (*) next to the number of goals indicates that the player is still playing professionally in England, and only clubs they scored in the FA Cup for are included. Thanks to transfermarkt.co.uk for compiling the data.

The FA Cup's highest goalscorer ever is Harry Cursham. Harry played for Notts County in the late 1800s, and banged in 49 cup goals in 44 appearances. Not bad at all.

In more recent times, however, the oldest cup competition on Earth has had a number of more famous strikers get among the goals.

In the top 25, there are some players who are still playing top-tier football, as well as some club legends of your favourite teams.

Since the FA Cup fifth round is taking part this week, we'd like you to name as many as the cup's top scorers as you possibly can.

But don't worry - we're only asking you to rack your brains back as far as 1980. No need to guess who Harry Cursham's biggest rivals were.

