Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes HUGE tactical decision that could solve his injury crisis

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made a tactical switch that could have huge ramifications for the Gunners' season.

Arteta has lost several first-team stars to injury in recent weeks, with Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Benjamin White all picking up injuries that have threatened to derail title ambitions. Even last night away to PSV, wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were missing.

But with the fixtures coming thick and fast and Premier League rivals in similar positions to Arsenal, Arteta is keen to think on his feet – and tried one particular idea in the PSV draw to try and compensate for Tomiyasu's absence.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a big miss for Arsenal (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the second half of the Champions League fixture, Arteta took William Saliba off, bringing on midfielder Declan Rice. In the post-match press conference, he confirmed that this was a plan to see how the England international handled the centre-back role.

"We are very short at the back, I really wanted to try when something happens, how we are going to resolve that situation and I think it was really good," Arteta said in his press conference.

Some Arsenal fans were disappointed in their manager not giving a debut to academy products Lino Sousa or Reuell Waters or bringing on the Premier League's youngest-ever star, Ethan Nwaneri. The Basque boss explained, however, that it wasn't the right stage for a youngster.

Arsenal star Declan Rice played at centre-back last night (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"I don’t think it was the right context, making eight changes already to throw them in there against a team that hasn’t lost here almost in two years," Arteta explained. "We had to make the subs and then we had no room because we really wanted to play a game as well."

Despite his ability to play at the back, Rice has previously explained that his "best position" is in midfield.

