Arsenal: MLS starlet admits Gunners have been in contact about potential transfer

Orlando City hotshot Facundo Torres has revealed that Arsenal (opens in new tab) have been in touch with the club about signing him.

The 22-year-old Uruguay winger – who made his country's 2022 World Cup squad – was recently linked with a move to the Premier League leaders, and he has now opened up about those rumours.

Torres provided 10 assists in 33 MLS appearances last season for Orlando, who reached the play-offs by finishing seventh in the league's Eastern Conference.

Torres in action for Orlando City (Image credit: Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images)

Speaking to 90min, he confirmed Arsenal's interest, explaining (opens in new tab):

"Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup and I didn't want to hear about a potential transfer at that point. So the conversation stayed there – but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes."

Torres joined Orlando from Uruguayan giants Penarol in January last year, penning a four-year contract with the Floridian club.

Arsenal haven't made any signings this month, ultimately pulling out of the race to sign Ukrainian sensation Mykhailo Mudryk – who completed a big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta hasn't ruled out the possibility of bringing players in before the end of the January window, though, stating that the Gunners "will try to improve" their squad (opens in new tab) by the 31 January deadline.