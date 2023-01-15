Arsenal still targeting transfers after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the Gunners are still targeting transfers after missing out on Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Mudryk joined the Blues earlier on Sunday in an €100 million (£89m) deal, but Arsenal looked just fine with what they have as they beat Tottenham 2-0 away from home in the north London derby.

After the game, Arteta was asked specifically about Mudryk and told Sky Sports: “I am very proud to have the players we have. We always want to try to improve the squad. The club are the first to try and improve the players we have.

"We have to have some discipline and be consistent in the targets we have. We can make the players better - let's focus on that."

But the 40-year-old revealed there could still be some additions before the end of the January transfer window.

“We had some injuries, long-term injuries and it's not helpful but we can focus on tomorrow," he said. "Train better, train better and review the game.

"We will try to improve the team. There are always a few parties involved. The club are willing and they have my support and I have their support.”

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after their 2-0 derby win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Chelsea have beaten Arsenal to the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who has signed for the Blues in an £89m deal.

Arsenal will meet Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Oxford United last week.