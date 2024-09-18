Arsenal preparing to replace defender in January: report

Arsenal’s defence has been the bedrock of the team’s progress into genuine title contenders over the past few seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s team conceded just 29 Premier League goals last season, but were quick to add to their ranks in the transfer window this summer, signing Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in a £42million move from Bologna.

That was the club’s biggest signing of the summer, but according to a report in Italy, the Gunners could be ready to make another move at the back when the window re-opens in January.

Riccardo Calafiori joined Arsenal ove the summer (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

According to InterLive, Arteta ‘very much likes’ Inter defender Yann Bisseck, who enjoyed a promising first season in Serie A following his 2023 move from Danish side AGF.

His role in Inter’s title success has earned him a spot on Arsenal’s radar, with the report adding that a ‘possible offer could reach €25million’, although Inter are only likely to sanction a move if the player requests a transfer.

The outlet goes on to add that Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is surplus to requirements at the Emirates and could be offered to Inter in January to help grease the wheels of any potential transfer.

Tomiyasu made 30 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions last season, but is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is yet to feature this season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Tomiyasu’s injury record is starting to become something of a concern following a calf issue last season, meaning Bisseck, who is valued at €16million by Transfermarkt, could be something of an upgrade on the Japan international.

Bisseck, who can operate at both centre-back and right-back, quickly adapted to the challenge of playing in Serie A last season and appears to very much be a player on the up.

