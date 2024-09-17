Arsenal ready to move for A-list forward on bargain deal next summer: report

Arsenal have only just finished their summer business. Already, however, one star attacker is on the radar for next year.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the season, winning three from four and drawing the other in controversial fashion. Sunday's win against Tottenham in the North London Derby showed their grit – but also, what a selection of forwards manager Mikel Arteta now has at his fingertips.

The Basque boss started four attackers in Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossad, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, with the other two, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench. Arsenal may well be about to add to their strikeforce, however, with links already surfacing about who they want next summer.

Arsenal have six first-team attackers (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal are still interested in Leroy Sane and preparing to make their move for him. The former Manchester City star is said to be unhappy with Bayern Munich trying to offer him a reduced wage, which could spark a return to the Premier League.

“Sources have told CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Newcastle are looking closely at Sane due to his potential availability soon, with both clubs in need of more attacking options in the near future,” the report states, with Eddie Howe credited with wanting to replace Yakuba Minteh on the right flank. Apparently, Sane is valued at €50 million by Bayern – though is out of contract next summer.

From a pure profile perspective, the move makes sense for Arsenal. Sane, like former team-mate Sterling, offers the ability to play on either flank – though has the advantage of being left-footed, which of Arsenal's wing options, only Saka can boast.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, we're nailing our colours to the mast to say that there's nothing in this. If Arsenal really wanted Sane that badly, Arteta has shown that he's not afraid to spend the money – and there were virtually no links between the German and a move to north London over the summer.

Sane is being linked with a move to Arsenal (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

That's not to say there's no chance of something developing. Sane could well end up at the Emirates Stadium, should the opportunity present itself in a similar way to how Sterling's move happened – but for now, with Arsenal looking to tie down the likes of Leandro Trossard to a longer deal and plans being drawn up for a potential marquee buy in 12 months' time, it's hard to believe that Sane would be anywhere near the top of that list.

The 28-year-old is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. He joined Die Roten in 2020 and has won three Bundesliga titles in that time.

