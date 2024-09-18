Arsenal braced for Real Madrid move for key player: report

Arsenal saw off local rivals Tottenham 1-0 in Sunday’s north London derby as Mikel Arteta’s side got back to winning ways following the draw against Brighton before the international break.

Much of last season’s success, as the Gunners took the title race to the final day of the Premier League season, was built upon the team’s strength at the back and after three clean sheets in four games already this term, the Arteta’s defence again appears up for the challenge.

It should come as little surprise, therefore, that one of the key figures in Arsenal’s back line is attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Florentino Perez is eyeing an Arsenal star (Image credit: Samuel de Roman / Getty Images)

William Saliba has developed into one of the game’s best centre-backs since establishing himself in the Gunners’ first-team and according to TBRFootball, he had scouts from both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid watching him in action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The report claims that the French side have keeping ‘close tabs’ on Saliba as they eye up a future move for the 24-year-old, while the La Liga and European champions dispatched scout Juni Calafat to London for a closer look at the France international.

The GENIUS Way Arsenal Just Beat Tottenham Without Their Midfield

Salbia’s defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes is also said to be of interest from PSG, with the Gunners said to be keen on extending the 26-year-old’s contract beyond its current 2027 expiry date.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal in 2020 shortly after the club won the FA Cup, while Saliba signed a season earlier – though the latter went on loan before becoming a first-teamer in 2022.

William Saliba in action for France during Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal will understand that interest in their best players comes with the tuft when you’re talking about players of Saliba’s quality, with the player valued at €80million by Transfermarkt.

At 24, he can be a key figure for the club for years to come and the Emirates hierarchy will no doubt have plans to extend his deal, which also runs out in 2027, should they need to ward off a European big hitter.

