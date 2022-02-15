Arsenal report: Serge Gnabry wants stunning return – and is set to leave Bayern surprisingly cheaply

Arsenal could be set to bring Bayern Munich superstar Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates Stadium.

That's according to The Sun, who say that the forward is on the radar for the north Londoners. Gnabry has said in the past that he would entertain a move back to Arsenal one day – calling them "the favourite" for his signature of any Premier League side – and should the Gunners qualify for the Champions League this season, it seems a more realistic purchase than first meets the eye.

The 26-year-old's contract expires in 2023 and he has yet to sign a new deal with serial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Despite his obvious talent and high value, the Bavarian outfit might have to agree to let their star leave for less than his clear worth.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would welcome signing such a versatile superstar of Gnabry's calibre.

The German international is adept on either wing and two-footed and could fit into Arteta's side in any one of four positions. He could take Bukayo Saka's place on the right – forcing the 20-year-old into the centre or left – or more likely play on the left in place of Gabriel Martinelli, with the Brazilian utilised up front.

One option would be to use the Bayern star as a false nine up front, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka all making runs into the box. Gnabry could feasibly function as a no.10 in Arteta's 4-2-3-1 too – though this seems particularly unlikely.

Gnabry is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt.

