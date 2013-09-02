Arsenal secure Viviano loan signing
Arsenal's first signing of the transfer deadline day has been confirmed with Palermo goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano joining on loan.
The Emirates Stadium outfit – who are reportedly expected to confirm the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil on Monday – have sealed the transfer of the 27-year-old on a season-long loan deal.
A brief statement on Palermo's website partly read: "The goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano was sold to Arsenal on loan with the right of redemption."
Arsenal are reported to have paid a £1million fee for the loan, with the Premier League club having the option of making the deal permanent.
The Italian goalkeeper – who spent last season on loan at Fiorentina – joined Palermo from Inter in 2012.
Viviano, who has been capped by his country, will offer competition to the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski at Arsenal.
