Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's comment to FourFourTwo reveals a lot about his future

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has had an electric start to the season and established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players.

An opening goal within 58 seconds against Liverpool at the weekend only highlighted just important the Brazilian has become to the young core of stars who have led Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table – though there is an element of doubt over his long-term future.

Martinelli's contract isn't set to expire for another two years but the north Londoners are keen to tie the Brazilian down for even longer with big interest from other clubs. Jurgen Klopp himself called the star a "talent of a century" (opens in new tab) back in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp is a noted fan of Gabriel Martinelli (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Martinelli is in talks with his employers (opens in new tab) over a new contract – and a comment that he made in a 2020 interview with FourFourTwo is very telling as to where he sees his future.

The young attacker sat down with FFT pre-covid and claimed that it's his goal not just to win trophies with the Gunners but to become a club legend.

"I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy," Martinelli revealed to FourFourTwo in the April 2020 issue.

"They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend."

Gabriel Martinelli arrived at Arsenal from the fourth tier in Brazil back in 2019 (Image credit: PA)

Arsenal are currently top of the league with Martinelli hoping to be on the plane to Qatar with Brazil, having won Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer with the Selecao.

Martinelli is valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

