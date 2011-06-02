Arsenal target Benzema happy at Real

Benzema has endured a troubled time since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Lyon for £25 million in the summer of 2009, finding himself below first Gonzalo Higuain and then on loan Emmanuel Adebayor in the attacking pecking order.

The 23-year-old was also publicly criticised by manager Jose Mourinho earlier this season for his poor performances and attitude, but after an improvement in both Benzema established himself in the Madrid first team in the second half of the campaign, finishing with an impressive tally of 25 goals in 47 appearances.

Arsene Wenger recently went on record to express his admiration for the France international and state that a move for the striker was “not impossible.” But Benzema is keen to stress he is happy in Spain.

"I do not think Real Madrid want to sell,” he told Marca. “Mourinho is confident in me.

"Next season you will see the best from Benzema."

The 23-year-old also had words of praise for Sergio Aguero, who recently confirmed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid and has been repeatedly linked with a move across the city to the Bernabeu, saying:

"Aguero has the quality to play for Madrid.”

