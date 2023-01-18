Arsenal to make incredible £80m Declan Rice statement: report

Arsenal are making Declan Rice their primary target this summer for £80 million.

That's according to a report that says that the table toppers are preparing to make a huge statement by upgrading on one of their players of the season in Thomas Partey, by bringing in an even bigger name to fill the No.6 position.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day of 2020 for around £45m – and though the Ghanaian has impressed for Arsenal, his availability has been an issue. He is one of the older players of a young squad at 29 and has had consistent injury issues with either the rookie Albert Sambi Lokonga or long-serving Mohamed Elneny stepping into the breach in his absence.

Thomas Partey could have a fight for his position next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Times (opens in new tab) says that Arsenal have made West Ham captain Declan Rice their priority this summer. A more natural defensive presence and just 24, Rice would be the long-term answer in defensive midfield – and he has shown in his career already that he has superb leadership, too.

According to the Express (opens in new tab), however, Manchester United have done the "early work" to put them ahead of Arsenal in the queue for the England star. A bidding war could consist of the pair, plus Chelsea, who released the midfielder as a teenager.

West Ham have been able to keep Rice despite interest from the likes of Frank Lampard during his Stamford Bridge stint, thanks to their participation in European competition. The Hammers' renaissance under David Moyes has tempted big names to east London such as Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta to supplement the likes of Rice, too.

But with the club struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League this season, keeping their big asset is becoming more difficult by the year. The skipper is contracted until 2024, with a one year option for the Irons to extend.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is apparently eyeing Declan Rice as the long-term successor to Thomas Partey (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal could theoretically field an all-English midfield in years to come, should they land Rice. With him at the base and Emile Smith Rowe an option as a No.10, there are a number of youngsters coming through the Hale End academy, such as Charlie Patino and Ethan Nwaneri, who could be used as the third midfield option behind other homegrown talents, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Rice is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

