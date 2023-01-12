Arsenal report: Gunners and Newcastle hold talks with agent of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal and Newcastle have reportedly held talks with the agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but they face an uphill battle to prise him away from Rome.

Milinkovic-Savic has regularly courted interest from the Premier League during his seven-and-a-half-year spell with the Biancocelesti.

And English clubs could come back into the frame this month or at the end of the season, as the 27-year-old enters the final year of his contract in July.

Milinkovic-Savic is out of contract in June 2024 (Image credit: PA)

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira (opens in new tab), Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in doing business.

Both clubs spoke to Milinkovic-Savic’s agent this week, the former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, to discuss a potential move.

However, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is a notoriously hard bargainer and will do everything to convince the Serbian to stay and pen a new deal.

Milinkovic-Savic is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), but Lotito has demanded double that figure in the past and is likely to want a substantial fee should a sale take place now or in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League standings (Image credit: Getty)

Roman newspaper Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab)reported in November that Lazio won’t sell for less than €100m.

The likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have also been linked with the Serbian star in the past.

A tall and powerful midfielder possessing superb technique and vision, Milinkovic-Savic has scored 63 goals and set up another 58 in 316 appearances since joining Lazio from Genk in 2015.

This season, the Serbian has provided five goals and seven assists in 22 games in all competitions for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who sit fifth in Serie A.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo was an option, too – Joao Felix emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium, though it seems as if Mykhaylo Mudryk is and always has been the priority.

With Gabriel Jesus out of action for a while, some have claimed that plans to land Myhailo Mudryk would be shelved, though others have claimed Chelsea have been in for the Ukrainian. It seems as if terms have been agreed with the player, now.

Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.