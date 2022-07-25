Arsenal transfer chief hints at further deals and lifts lid on Raphinha talks
Arsenal have spent more money on transfer fees than any other Premier League club this summer
Arsenal technical director Edu has hinted that there could be more signings to come at the Emirates this summer, while he explained that the Gunners were never close to Raphinha before the Brazilian left Leeds for Barcelona.
The Gunners have splashed the cash more than any other Premier League club during the summer window, spending £121.5 million on five new signings.
Oleksandr Zinchenko was the latest arrival, coming in from Manchester City last week, and the Ukraine international followed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos through the door.
But Arsenal might not be done yet.
"I think we have to be prepared for every situation. We still feel the transfer window is open and the most important thing is to be prepared for everything, every scenario, because opportunities can happen,” Edu told Sky Sports (opens in new tab).
"Clubs can approach us, players probably want to go on loan, so there's still lots to do, but again, being prepared for me is the most important [thing] and for sure we are very much prepared for almost everything."
One target Arsenal (opens in new tab)didn’t manage to get hold of was Brazil international Raphinha, who was linked with the Gunners before joining Barcelona instead.
However, Edu explained that the north London club were never seriously involved in negotiations for the former Leeds United man.
"People think we went in too deep about Raphinha, because Raphinha was everywhere,” he said.
"It's fair we did have some conversations with Deco because Deco is his agent and I have a good relationship [with him] - we are friends.
"I just said to Deco, 'Can you explain to me the situation with Raphinha?' and he was clear, 'Edu, we have a good relationship but I'm not going to lie to you, his idea is to go to Barcelona because he's dreaming to go to Barcelona, and we've been talking to Barcelona since a long time ago'.
"Okay, thank you very much, if something happens then just let me know because I can explore and understand the situation. If not, no problem and we carry on with our relationship."
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
