Arsenal star's agent admits player is currently set to LEAVE – despite growing in importance for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could lose a key star who's become one of the first names on the team sheet in recent weeks.

The Gunners have had to alter their side plenty this season with Arteta tweaking things on the pitch a lot. Gabriel started on the bench at the start of the campaign with Jurrien Timber in the side, while Kai Havertz began in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey started at right-back.

But things are completely different now. Timber and Partey are injured until next year, Havertz has been tried in a few positions and one player has emerged as one of the manager's most reliable – only for his future to be at an apparent "standstill".

Arsenal star Thomas Partey's absence has caused Mikel Arteta selection headaches (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Italian midfielder Jorginho has become Arsenal's first-choice No.6 ahead of Declan Rice further up the pitch. The former Chelsea and Napoli man offers excellent security on the ball and experience in buildup, starting big games there for Arteta.

Yet according to agent Joao Santos, "Everything is at a standstill," regarding his contract situation. Jorginho is a free agent come next summer, having signed an 18-month deal in January of this year but neither he nor Santos are in a rush to agree a renewal of terms.

"We’ll think about it after February," Santos teased recently, adding, "The priority remains Arsenal."

Jorginho is set to leave Arsenal in the summer as things stand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are being linked with new midfielders in the absence of Partey, who could miss the Africa Cup of Nations with his native Ghana due to injury.

Jorginho is worth €15 million according to Transfermarkt.

