Arsenal FFP update, with Gunners 'sailing close to the wind' – affecting their transfer plans: report

Arsenal could have to be creative to sign new players this January, with Financial Fair Play to consider.

The Gunners spent around £200 million over the summer, having to sign David Raya on an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent. This week, Arsenal have indicated their intention to trigger the option on the Spaniard as per Fabrizio Romano, though questions remain over their ability to make further acquisitions.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has commented on the club's financial situation going forward, suggesting that the club have "financial manoeuvrability".

David Raya is moving to north London permanently (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Judging by their most signing (David Raya) being a loan for P&S [profit and sustainability] purposes, I imagine Arsenal (who have always been very diligent around this subject) are among a number of clubs sailing close to the wind," Ornstein confirmed on his Ask Ornstein Q&A.

"As previously mentioned on here, my understanding is that once Arsenal have proper financial manoeuvrability again the first thing they are committed to doing is turn the Raya deal permanent.

"After that let's see what shape they're in and whether creativity is needed (i.e. sales to raise funds). KSE have shown their willingness to invest, pretty much since taking full ownership in 2018, but as we know it is not as straightforward as that."

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has invested well since assuming full control of the Gunners (Image credit: Getty)

With the Raya deal now done, the assumption is that Arsenal are now ready to get "creative" as Ornstein puts it to get more deals done this winter, with players targeted across the pitch.

Another midfielder and another forward are thought to be the priority.

