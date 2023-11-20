Arsenal given 'green light' to sign world-class striker for HALF what they expected: report

Arsenal have been given the green light to make a world-class striker signing at a fraction of the price that they thought they could have to pay.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong season so far, finding themselves towards the top of the table despite not being at their fluid best in attack. The defence looks imperious at current but things haven't quite clicked up front, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both criticised for their output.

Manager Mikel Arteta is rumoured to want to bring in a top striker in the near future – and one familiar name could be heading to Arsenal, following indications that his employers are ready to sell.

Gabriel Jesus has been criticised by some for not being the striker Arsenal need leading the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

TuttoJuve in Italy claims that Juventus are prepared to let frontman Dusan Vlahovic depart Turin after two years at the Allianz Stadium, with a host of big European sides interested.

The Serbian was heavily linked with a move to north London in January 2021 to replace Barcelona-bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, following his fallout with Arteta. Ultimately, Vlahovic opted to remain in Italy, however, moving from Fiorentina in a big-money move.

Arteta has long been a fan of the 23-year-old, with this latest report suggesting that Vlahovic could be available for just £52 million.

Dusan Vlahovic has been wanted by Arsenal for years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following an expulsion from UEFA competitions this season due to financial irregularity, Juventus are somewhat restricted to what they can spend in the transfer market and would welcome offers for plenty of their squad.

Vlahovic is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt.

