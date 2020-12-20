Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona to launch £22m Hector Bellerin bid if Joan Laporta wins election

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta reportedly plans to make a £22 million bid to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal if his campaign succeeds.

Laporta is running for re-election after previously holding the position of president at Camp Nou between 2003 and 2010.

He is currently considered the frontrunner to be elected in January, and according to the Mirror, the 58-year-old wants to bring Bellerin back to Catalonia.

The right-back departed Barcelona for Arsenal as a youth player in 2011, and sources claim an agreement has been reached between Laporta and Bellerin’s representatives to negotiate a return.

A transfer fee of around £22m with add-ons has been mentioned, but Bellerin is determined not to leave in January, so the move would have to wait until next summer.

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2023 at the Emirates, but is open to the idea of returning to his boyhood club.

During his time in England, the defender has won three FA Cups and racked up more than 200 appearances for the Gunners.

