Arsenal chasing exciting young forward, following Chelsea bid rejection: report

Arsenal have made advances over the signing of an exciting young forward this January, as they look to add more goals to the starting line-up.

A new striker has seemed the priority for Mikel Arteta's side this January, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not the most prolific of options for a team chasing the Premier League title.

But Arsenal could look for an alternative option to lessen the goalscoring burden by adding a forward to the squad who Chelsea have been seriously interested in in the past.

According to HITC Football, Arsenal have enquired about the possibility of signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, along with a number of other sides.

Last summer Chelsea had a bid rejected for Olise, with the exciting forward opting to stay at Selhurst Park. Instead, the France U21 international signed a contract extension keeping him at Palace until 2027, though he does have a release clause believed to be in excess of £50m.

The HITC Football report suggests that the release clause doesn't become active until the summer, however. While clubs are all keen on signing the 22-year-old, it seems a move at the end of the campaign is much more likely than this January.

As well as Arsenal, the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six' are all interested in adding Olise to their squads, having been impressed by his performances over the last two campaigns. The London sides might hold an advantage in negotiations, though, with Olise preferring to stay in the capital.

Olise has become Palace's most-important player this season, despite spending a large portion of time on the sidelines with an injury. His five goals in nine Premier League games highlights his ability, and would provide excellent attacking impetus to whichever side does end up signing him.

With Bukayo Saka already occupying the right-wing spot at Arsenal, though, the Gunners might look to spend £50m+ on other positions that need addressing, while Olise will want guaranteed game time to continue along his steep trajectory.

