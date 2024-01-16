Manchester United 'in talks' with Arsenal target, as rivals fight over wonderkid forward: report

Manchester United have held talks with an Arsenal target, as the pair lock their crosshairs on the same young player.

The Premier League pair are no strangers to chasing the same players, as evidenced in the last few transfer windows. The likes of Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez joined Manchester United ultimately – but both were linked with Arsenal prior to their moves.

As both Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta play similar possession styles, these similarities will arise, as they appear to have once more over a wonderkid wanted by both managers.

Mason Mount was linked with Arsenal before joining Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has tweeted that Joshua Zirkzee is a target for the summer for United, who are still looking for depth in attacking areas.

Rasmus Hojlund has impressed in bursts this season but has struggled with injury issues. According to the journalist, the Red Devils have contacted Serie A side Bologna over selling their star striker to no avail.

The Gunners are believed to have enquired about the Dutchman in recent weeks, as they look for an answer to their impotence in front of goal, having scored once from over 60 shots in just three games over Christmas and New Year.

Joshua Zirkzee is a target for Premier League sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zirkzee moved from Bayern Munich, though Die Roten have a buyback option for around £35m.

Transfermarkt values the 22-year-old at €30m.

