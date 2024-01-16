Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could leave Gunners to manage his boyhood Barcelona: report

Barcelona supremo Joan Laporta wants Mikel Arteta to be the Catalan giants’ next manager.

That’s according to Barcelona-based journalist Adrian Sanchez, who claims that the Arsenal boss has caught Laporta’s eye amid growing pressure on Xavi. The legendary midfielder began his managerial career with Qatari side Al Sadd before making the move back to his former club in November 2021 and led Barca to the La Liga title last season.

But he has overseen a drop in their form this season, with the club sitting fourth in the table, eight point shy of the top, and coming up short in a ten-man 4-1 pummelling by fierce rivals Real Madrid on Sunday – with all four goals conceded before Ronald Araujo was dismissed in the 71st minute.

Barcelona manager Xavi is under pressure at Camp Nou (Image credit: Joan Valis/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

That has supposedly led Laporta to start considering a succession plan, and as Sportskeeda relate, Arteta’s name is apparently top of the club president’s list.

The Gunners gaffer make the move to the Emirates in 2019 and has set about trying to restore the club to their former glory, winning the FA Cup in 2020, running Manchester City close for the title last season and getting them off to an excellent start to the current campaign.

A run of just one win in their past five Premier League games as seen Arsenal slip down from league leaders to fourth place, however, though they still sit just five points behind current forerunners Liverpool as the London club bid to win their first title since 2004.

More Arsenal stories

'When he's flying, he probably just about edges it' – Arsenal Ray Parlour picks the only member of Mikel Arteta's squad that would have started for the Invincibles

Arsenal could launch astonishing move for 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo' in huge striker opportunity: report

Chelsea ready to sign superstar striker – who has already trolled Arsenal fans with 'clowns' comment: report