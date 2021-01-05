Arsenal transfer news: Dani Ceballos would snub permanent move as he targets Real Madrid role

Dani Ceballos says he sees his future at parent club Real Madrid rather than making his loan to Arsenal permanent.

The midfielder has been on loan with the Gunners since the summer of 2019 and has been a key figure under compatriot Mikel Arteta this season, making 23 appearances.

However, any hopes of the 24-year-old making the move permanent at the end of the campaign were dealt a blow when he admitted that he’s eyeing a starring role in Madrid.

"My goal one day is to return to Real Madrid and be important in the best club in the world,” Ceballos told Cadena Ser (via Sky Sports).

"For those at Madrid, the arrival of [Zinedine] Zidane has done everyone good. Each coach has his tastes of players. He told me I needed to play and minutes. He was clear with me.

"I signed a long contract with Madrid. I have two and a half years left. My goal is to succeed at Arsenal. My wish is to wear the Madrid shirt.”

Ceballos has scored two goals in 60 appearances for Arsenal and helped the club to FA Cup glory last season.

