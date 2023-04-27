Arsenal star wants Aston Villa move after becoming 'disappointed' with Mikel Arteta: report

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could move to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, after growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of first-team minutes under Mikel Arteta this season.

Smith Rowe hasn't started a single Premier League game for the Gunners this season, featuring in a total of just 133 minutes despite an incredible campaign last year which saw him score ten times and assist a further two in 33 appearances.

While part of that is due to missing a portion of this season through injury, journalist Chris Wheatly claims Smith Rowe is still "disappointed" with his lack of game time this season, and Aston Villa are reportedly willing to offer him what he craves.

“There’s absolutely truth in Villa's interest in Smith Rowe. Unai Emery’s a big admirer of Emile Smith Rowe. Don’t forget, he was the manager who gave him his opportunity in the Arsenal first-team when he took over at head coach,” the journalist said via The Chris Wheatley Show (opens in new tab).

“I know he’s disappointed with his lack of first-team opportunities. Whether or not he looks for a move away from the club is another story altogether. He’s a quality player, he offers a lot.

“And I think in games like that match against Southampton, I think Emile Smith Rowe could have offered something different to someone like Fabio Vieira. So yeah, Smith Rowe is wanted by Aston Villa. I think it’s a move that he would certainly consider because it’s a chance to rejuvenate his career."

Smith Rowe made his Arsenal first-team debut in 2018 against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League, handed to him by current Villa manager Unai Emery during the Spaniard's time in charge of the club.

Mikel Arteta recently claimed that Smith Rowe is “pushing” to be in contention to feature for Arsenal before the end of the season, but that might not be enough to keep him at the Emirates past this season.