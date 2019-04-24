Arsenal turn to Lucas Torreira's old club for €20m-rated Belgian

Dennis Praet has emerged as a target for Arsenal as they look to strengthen in midfield, according to Calcio Mercato.

With Aaron Ramsey joining Serie A winners Juventus in the summer, the Gunners are keen to add to their midfield.

Lucas Torreira was signed from Sampdoria last summer and has proved a success so far in north London.

Arsenal are now reportedly revisiting the Genoa-based club in search of another gem.

Praet, 24, is more of an attacking midfielder than Arsenal's tenacious Uruguayan, and thus more suited to replacing Ramsey.

The Belgian nearly joined Juventus last summer and Milan enquired about the player in January, but there was no concrete bid.

Praet is believed to be available for around €20 million, which suits Arsenal's limited budget.

