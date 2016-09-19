Arsenal welcome back Gabriel as Ramsey stays sidelined
Arsenal could have Gabriel back in their defence for the EFL Cup trip to Nottingham Forest but Wales star Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined.
Arsene Wenger could welcome Gabriel back for Arsenal's EFL Cup third-round tie at Nottingham Forest but Tuesday's match comes too soon for Aaron Ramsey.
Wales midfielder Ramsey has been sidelined since the opening weekend of the season, when he sustained a hamstring injury during the 4-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.
The Ramsey setback came on the back of some ill-timed injuries towards the end of pre-season, including Brazilian centre-back Gabriel damaging his ankle against Manchester City in Gothenburg.
"[Gabriel] has a chance to play against Forest," Wenger said, before delivering less satisfactory news on Ramsey, who is also likely to miss Saturday's London derby against Chelsea.
"He is still out – I don't think he will be ready for the weekend either," the manager explained.
Olivier Giroud (toe) is targeting the match against Antonio Conte's side, while long-term absentee Carl Jenkinson (knee) is also on the mend.
"Everyone came out of the Hull game well," Wenger added. "Giroud is still not available - we will see at the end of the week if he can join in.
"[Jenkinson] is improving, he is not quite back in full training yet."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.