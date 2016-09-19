Arsenal welcome back Gabriel as Ramsey stays sidelined

Arsene Wenger could welcome Gabriel back for Arsenal's EFL Cup third-round tie at Nottingham Forest but Tuesday's match comes too soon for Aaron Ramsey.

Wales midfielder Ramsey has been sidelined since the opening weekend of the season, when he sustained a hamstring injury during the 4-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

The Ramsey setback came on the back of some ill-timed injuries towards the end of pre-season, including Brazilian centre-back Gabriel damaging his ankle against Manchester City in Gothenburg.

"[Gabriel] has a chance to play against Forest," Wenger said, before delivering less satisfactory news on Ramsey, who is also likely to miss Saturday's London derby against Chelsea.

"He is still out – I don't think he will be ready for the weekend either," the manager explained.

Olivier Giroud (toe) is targeting the match against Antonio Conte's side, while long-term absentee Carl Jenkinson (knee) is also on the mend.

"Everyone came out of the Hull game well," Wenger added. "Giroud is still not available - we will see at the end of the week if he can join in.

"[Jenkinson] is improving, he is not quite back in full training yet."