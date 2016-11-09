Arsenal's Bellerin out of Spain U21 squad

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has pulled out of Spain's Under-21 squad due to injury.

Bellerin, who missed his club's Champions League victory at Ludogorets last week but returned for Sunday's 1-1 derby draw against Tottenham, trained away from his international team-mates on Tuesday due to an unspecified complaint before his withdrawal was confirmed.

Sunderland's Javier Manquillo comes into Albert Celades' squad for Friday's first leg of the European Championship play-off versus Austria.

It is the second injury setback to hit Arsenal during the international break, with Alexis Sanchez ruled out of Chile's World Cup qualifier against Colombia with a calf problem, although he will remain with his national team ahead of their match with Uruguay next week.

Bellerin is reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative new six-year contract at Emirates Stadium.