Arsenal's dominant derby win over Spurs shows it's time to take them seriously
Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby sees the impressive Gunners stay top of the Premier League
Arsenal's strong start to the season continued on Saturday with a dominant display in the north London derby and a deserved 3-1 win over Tottenham.
It was the Gunners' seventh win in eight games in the Premier League this season and Mikel Arteta's side stay on top of the table. They are starting to look like the real deal.
After victories over Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa in their first five fixtures, many were quick to point out that Arsenal "hadn't played anyone good yet".
A 3-1 defeat away to Manchester United in their next game was seen as confirmation by many that Arsenal still have a soft centre, but the Gunners have followed up that loss with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Brentford and now a morale-boosting victory over Tottenham.
Saturday's win at the Emirates Stadium came courtesy of goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka, with Harry Kane on target for Spurs from the penalty spot.
Arsenal were helped by a mistake by Hugo Lloris in their second goal and then a moment of madness from Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian sent off at 2-1 for a needless studs-upo challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.
Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners ✊ pic.twitter.com/tfVAitYy8uOctober 1, 2022
But in truth, the Gunners were by far the better team and on this evidence, Arteta's side have come on massively since missing out on the Champions League last season.
Title challengers? Time will tell. But Arsenal keep winning, the Gunners have beaten one of the best teams in the country and it is definitely time to take them seriously.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
