Milan include Arsene Wenger on managerial shortlist as Marco Giampaolo comes under pressure

Milan have included Arsene Wenger on a list of potential managers should they sack Marco Giampaolo, according to reports.

The Serie A giants have endured a miserable start to the 2019/20 season, losing four of their six games to sit just one point and two places above the relegation zone.

They are already 12 points adrift of rivals and league leaders Inter, and six shy of the final Champions League qualification spot in the Italian top flight.

Giampaolo has not yet had the desired impact at San Siro after being handed the reins in the summer.

The former Sampdoria head coach succeeded Gennaro Gattuso and was tasked with returning Milan to the Champions League, but his tenure could be cut short if results don't improve.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri hierarchy have already drawn up a list of potential replacements, with Wenger among those who feature.

The former Arsenal manager has been out of work since ending his 22-year reign in north London at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Recent reports suggested the Frenchman was poised to take up a role with FIFA as he waited for the right managerial role to come along.

Wenger has been linked with a host of jobs since his departure from north London but has always insisted that he is waiting for the right opportunity.

The chance to coach the 18-time Italian champions and seven-time European Cup winners would no doubt appeal to a man who has worked in France, Japan and England during his career to date.

However, there are several other names on Milan’s list of candidates, including Claudio Ranieri and Rudi Garcia.

Max Allegri and Luciano Spalletti have also been mentioned as potential options, although both are considered long shots.

Milan return to action in Serie A with a trip to Genoa on Saturday.

