Arshavin slams Barcelona quotes

The Russian playmaker was quoted as saying last week that joining Barcelona - who eliminated Arsenal from this season's Champions League and who continue to court Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas - would be the "pinnacle of his career."

Arshavin insisted that his words in Russian has been mistranslated into English, only for a second article to emerge from The People, quoting the 28-year-old as saying:

"I am going to Barcelona in the summer. I have always dreamed about going to Spain and playing for the best team in the world.

''They were unsure about me when I was playing in Russia but I have shown them that I'm the real deal and I know they are ready to talk to me."

However, the former Zenit St Petersburg star - who has scored 15 league goals for the Gunners - has now moved to end all talk about him possibly leaving Arsene Wenger's side during the close-season.

"Over the past few days we have received hundreds of letters from Arsenal fans with requests to comment on Andrey Arshavin’s interview to the British edition of The People magazine. Andrey Arshavin hasn’t given any interviews or communicated with any representatives of this tabloid," read the statement.

"The article caused a storm of fans’ indignation and outrage. Andrey is a player of Arsenal. So he is responsible for the honour and dignity of the club not only during the game, but also in life."

Arshavin also cleared up confusion regarding his former agent Dennis Lachter, who Arshavin claimed he had parted company with last summer, only for Lachter to swiftly deny it.

"Dennis Lachter has not been representing my interests for a year now, he is not my agent," Arshavin said.

"He does not have any information regarding my prospects and career plans, so his statements about my future endeavors shouldn’t be taken for a fact or paid attention to."

