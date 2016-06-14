Arter agrees new Bournemouth deal

Harry Arter has agreed a new three-year deal with AFC Bournemouth, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder is the second player in as many days to commit his future to the club, after goalkeeper Adam Federici signed a three-year contract of his own on Monday.

Arter, who has made over 200 appearances for Bournemouth since joining from Woking in 2010, helped the club maintain their Premier League status last season.

"We're delighted to secure Harry's long-term future at the club," said chief executive Neill Blake.

"Harry has been on every step of the journey and he has been an important figure in our rise through the leagues.

"He has made over 200 appearances for the club and has also become an international footballer, so we're really pleased to give Harry this new deal."