Arter: Ireland are in a great spot

Harry Arter feels the Republic of Ireland are in a "great spot" in World Cup qualifying following their 1-0 win in Austria.

Arter made his competitive debut in Vienna as Martin O'Neill's men moved three points clear of Serbia, who take on Wales later on Saturday, with a first win against the Austrians in 53 years thanks to James McClean's 48th-minute strike.

Arter told Sky Sports: "It was a great result. Coming here we knew if we got a result we'd put ourselves in a really good position.



"Austria are going to struggle to qualify now, we are in a great spot.

"There was a bit of negativity surrounding the previous few results and coming here we'd have probably taken a draw. We are looking good at the moment."

Ireland were poor in a first half dominated by the hosts but improved markedly after the break and arguably could have won by a greater margin.

Arter added: "We weren't too good in the first half but in the second we showed what we are all about. There were a few words from the manager at half-time and we got our minds right and realised we were in for a battle.

"We did that in the second half and came out with a great result."

Committing to Ireland also puts to bed suggestions that surfaced last month that Arter was deliberately delaying his competitive debut in case of an England call-up.

The Bournemouth midfielder said: "To me it was nonsense, nothing I took seriously. Those stories can't come out any more."